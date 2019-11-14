Stream Gauge Market 2019: Report Aims To Gain Large-Scale Market Share and Growth Rate by the End of 2024

A stream gauge, streamgage or gauging station is a location used by hydrologists or environmental scientists to monitor and test terrestrial bodies of water.

A stream gauge, streamgage or gauging station is a location used by hydrologists or environmental scientists to monitor and test terrestrial bodies of water.

Major companies which drives the Stream Gauge industry are

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Ltd

Azbil Corporation

Stream Gauge Market Segments by Type:

Positive Displacement Stream Gauge

Ultrasonic Stream Gauge

Turbine Stream Gauge

Magnetic Stream Gauge

Coriolis

Stream Gauge Market Segments by Application:

Water & Wastewater

Refining & Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Metal & Mining Scope of Market Report:

The worldwide market for Stream Gauge is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.