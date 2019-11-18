Street Sweeper Market Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecasts 2019 – 2024

The worldwide “Street Sweeper Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Short Details of Street Sweeper Market Report – A street sweeper or street cleaner may refer to a persons occupation, or a machine that cleans streets. A street sweeper cleans the streets, usually in an urban area. Street sweepers have been employed in cities since sanitation and waste removal became a priority. A street-sweeping person would use a broom and shovel to clean off litter, animal waste and filth that accumulated on streets. Later, water hoses were used to wash the streets.

Global Street Sweeper market competition by top manufacturers

Bucher (Johnston)

ZOOMLION

Hako

Elgin

FULONGMA

Aebi Schmidt

FAYAT GROUP

Exprolink

Alamo Group

Alfred KÃ¤rcher

FAUN

Dulevo

Tennant

Boschung

TYMCO

Global Sweeper

AEROSUN

Henan Senyuan

KATO

Hubei Chengli



The Scope of the Report:

Advanced street sweeper manufacturers are located in developed regions like North America and Europe, and most of their market also these regions due to the high urbanization level and high living level.

In China, the amount of people still lived in country is more than half of the total number of population. The potential market is large. The prospect of street sweeper in China is good in the next years.

There are many street sweeper manufacturers in China and most of them have a low production. It is predictable that there will be market integration in the future.

The worldwide market for Street Sweeper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 3320 million US$ in 2024, from 2420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Street Sweeper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Compact Sweeper

Truck Mounted Sweeper

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Urban Road

Highway

Airport