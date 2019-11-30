Stretch and Shrink Film Market Analysis, Growth, Demand Research Report 2019-2023

Growth in retail sector is likely to trigger the growth of the global stretch and shrink film market. Consumer look for comfort and convenience due to their hectic lifestyles and work schedules. The high penetration of organized retail sector allow consumer to search for brands to differentiate them over quality, price and design. This helps customer in making informed purchased decisions. Growth in online retailing market will further contribute to the growth of the global stretch and shrink film market. â s analysts have predicted that the stretch and shrink film market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Stretch and Shrink Film:

Bemis Company Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Inteplast Group

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Sealed Air