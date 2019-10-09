Stretch Film Machinery Market on Its Way to Reach Maximum Share across the Globe | Analysis and Forecast 2024

Stretch Film Machinery Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Stretch Film Machinery market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Stretch Film Machinery market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Stretch Film Machinery is used to produce Stretch Film. Stretch Film is a highly stretchable plastic film that is wrapped around items. The elastic recovery keeps the items tightly bound. In contrast, shrink wrap is applied loosely around an item and shrinks tightly with heat.

China and Europe is the main consumption places of Stretch Film Machinery, with a consumption market share nearly 34% and 30% in 2017. Other regions also enjoy limited market share in global region.

In the future, the Stretch Film Machinery will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.

The worldwide market for Stretch Film Machinery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 910 million US$ in 2024, from 660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic Market Segment by Applications:

Agriculture

Food & Beverages

Storage & Distribution

Healthcare