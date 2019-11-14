 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Stretch Socks Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Stretch Socks

Global Stretch Socks Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Stretch Socks Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Stretch Socks industry.

Geographically, Stretch Socks Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Stretch Socks including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Stretch Socks Market Repot:

  • Sigvaris
  • Medi
  • BSN Medical
  • Medtronic(Covidien)
  • Juzo
  • 3M
  • Company seven
  • Bauerfeind AG
  • Thuasne Corporate
  • Salzmann-Group
  • Paul Hartmann
  • Cizeta Medicali
  • Belsana Medical
  • Gloria Med
  • Zhende Medical Group
  • Maizi
  • TOKO
  • Okamoto Corporation
  • Zhejiang Sameri
  • MD

    About Stretch Socks:

    Stretch socks are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Stretch socks can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing compression socks or compression stockings even if they have not recently undergone sclerotherapy treatment for varicose veins.

    Stretch Socks Industry report begins with a basic Stretch Socks market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Stretch Socks Market Types:

  • Gradient Socks
  • Anti-Embolism Socks

    Stretch Socks Market Applications:

  • Ambulatory Patients
  • Post-operative Patients
  • Pregnant Women
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Stretch Socks market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Stretch Socks?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Stretch Socks space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Stretch Socks?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Stretch Socks market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Stretch Socks opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Stretch Socks market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Stretch Socks market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Covered Yarn, spandex and nylon are the main raw materials for the production of stretch socks. Most of companies purchase materials from the market. With the development of stretch socks, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the stretch socks industry in some extent.
  • Stretch socks can be classified into two types: gradient Socks and anti-embolism Socks. Gradient socks are more often prescribed to the ambulatory patient, or those who are walking, accounting for about 72.31% of the total sale amount.
  • We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and with the economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to their status of physical health, especially in rural places that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of stretch socks will increase and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve.
  • The worldwide market for Stretch Socks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 2370 million US$ in 2024, from 1470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Stretch Socks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Stretch Socks Market major leading market players in Stretch Socks industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Stretch Socks Industry report also includes Stretch Socks Upstream raw materials and Stretch Socks downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 137

