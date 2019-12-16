String Inverters Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Global "String Inverters Market" report 2020 focuses on the String Inverters industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. String Inverters market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the String Inverters market resulting from previous records.

About String Inverters Market:

String Inverter, it applies primarily to solar photovoltaic (PV)generation equipment. Grid Interactive or grid tied systems often use string inverters, while non-grid tied or non-grid interactive inverters use charge controllers. An inverter is a device which changes electricity from DC (direct current) into AC (alternating current).

String inverters are by far the most commonly deployed option globally and comprise the vast majority of the worldâs inverter market. However, MLPE technologies are rapidly gaining popularity and market share as their costs have come down despite the global dominance of string inverters.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share for string inverter till 2023. The Government targets, policy support, incentives such as feed-in traffics and tenders, and competitive bidding in the region will drive string invertors market during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of String Inverters is 2850 million US$ and it will reach 5310 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for String Inverters.

String Inverters Market Covers Following Key Players:

Yaskawa

ABB

SMA Solar

Solaredge

Sungrow

Fronius

Solarmax

Delta

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of String Inverters:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of String Inverters in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

String Inverters Market by Types:

Single-Phase

Three-Phase

String Inverters Market by Applications:

Residential

Commercial

The Study Objectives of String Inverters Market Are:

To analyze and research the global String Inverters status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key String Inverters manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Detailed TOC of String Inverters Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 String Inverters Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global String Inverters Market Size

2.2 String Inverters Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for String Inverters Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 String Inverters Production by Manufacturers

3.2 String Inverters Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 String Inverters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 String Inverters Production by Regions

4.1 Global String Inverters Production by Regions

5 String Inverters Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global String Inverters Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global String Inverters Production by Type

6.2 Global String Inverters Revenue by Type

6.3 String Inverters Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global String Inverters Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

