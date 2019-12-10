Structured Cabling Market 2019: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

“Structured Cabling Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Secondly, global Structured Cabling Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Structured Cabling market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

The rising internet penetration has made a way for developing better internet and communication network to improve business operations. The high internet speed is due to the increasing use of fiber optics and co-axial cables which is gaining demand in the market. The increase in the demand of the Power over Ethernet is due the increasing demand of structured cabling that meets the need for higher bandwidth and power, while limiting the rise in temperature. It also reduces the need for additional wiring and redundant cabling. There are number of companies like Corning, Inc. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), are the major players of providing structured cabling in the market. These prominent players are providing the structured cables across the world.

With the proliferation of new technologies across the world along with smartphones and their applications has driven the market growth of structured cabling market. The smartphones and other applications are using these structure cabling as it provides high bandwidth, network connectivity which is required in small and medium businesses. The structured cables has huge demand in the forthcoming years. The companies including Schneider Electric SE (France), Teknion Corporation (U.S.), Siemens (U.S.) are basically concentrating on commercial buildings and communications cabling which fulfills the customerÃ¢â¬â¢s requirement

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global structured cabling market followed by Europe region, while Asia Pacific ranks third in the structured cabling market. North America is dominating the structured cabling market and holds approximately 45% share of the market in 2016. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in structured cabling market due to growing technology advancement, thereby occupying nearly 18% market share

Segments:

Structured Cabling market has been segmented on the basis of wire category, application, product type, and industry.

Key Players:

CommScope, Inc. (U.S.), Nexans S.A. (France), Panduit Corp. (U.S.), Legrand (France), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), Belden, Inc. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Hitachi Cable America Inc. (New York)

Target Audience:

Electronic component manufacturers

Chipset designers

Electronics and Semiconductor Enterprises

Consumer Electronics

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances

Research Organizations

Government Agencies

Key Findings:

The global structured cabling market is expected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2022

By wire category, category 6 is dominating the market and has generated USD 5.13 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow up to USD 9.48 billion by 2022 with growth rate of 10.77% CAGR

By product type, copper wire is dominating the market and has generated USD 7.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow up to USD 13.6 billion by 2022 with the growth rate of 10.24% CAGR

By industry, IT & Telecommunication is dominating the market and has generated USD 2.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow upto USD 4.7 billion by 2022with the growth rate of 11.07% CAGR

By application, LAN is dominating the market and has generated USD 6.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow upto USD 11.02 billion by 2022 with the growth rate of 9.44% CAGR

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of the Europe

Asia Ã¢â¬â Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Structured Cabling Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Structured Cabling Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Structured Cabling Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Structured Cabling Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Structured Cabling Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Structured Cabling Market competitors.

