Stump Grinders Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2025

A Stump Grinders or stump cutter is a power tool or equipment attachment that removes tree stumps by means of a rotating cutting disc that chips away the wood.Stump Grinders can be the size of a lawn mower or as large as truck. Most accomplish their task by means of a high-speed disk with teeth that grinds the stump and roots into small chips.A typical Stump Grinders incorporates a cutter wheel with fixed carbide teeth. The cutter wheel movements are controlled by hydraulic cylinders to push the cutter head laterally through the stump and to raise and lower it.Stump grinding is generally performed by a qualified arborist or landscaper; however it is possible to rent them from tool hire companies for DIY projects.In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Stump Grinders in the regions of Europe and North America that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Stump Grinders. Increasing of municipal and forestry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Stump Grinders will drive growth in global market.

The Stump Grinders market was valued at 82 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 101.2 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Stump Grinders.

