Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Segmentation and Analysis 2020: Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global “Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resin is a copolymer consisting of acrylonitrile and styrene. The SAN copolymer is generally made of 70 to 80% styrene and 20 to 30% acrylonitrile. Styrene acrylonitrile resins are produced by suspension, emulsion and continuous mass polymerization. Some of its features include good chemical resistance, high clarity, high rigidity, good dimensional stability, good flow, good processability and high heat resistance among others. .

Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Samsung Cheil Industries

INEOS

Chi Mei

Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical

China National Petroleum

SABIC

Formosa Plastics

Toray

Tianjin Dagu Chemicals

PetroChina

Styron and many more. Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market can be Split into:

Suspension

Emulsion

Continuous mass polymerization. By Applications, the Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market can be Split into:

Consumer goods

Electrical & electronic appliances

Packaging

Automotive

Building & construction

Including medical