Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

GlobalStyrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market size.

About Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR):

StyreneâButadiene Rubber also referred to as SBR, is a random copolymer of styrene and butadiene. There are two major types of SBR, Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR) and Solution-SBR (S-SBR), based on the different manufacturing process.

Top Key Players of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market:

  • Kumho Petrochemical
  • Lanxess
  • Goodyear
  • JSR
  • TSRC
  • Trinseo
  • Synthos
  • Lion Elastomers(Ashland)
  • LG
  • Bridgestone
  • Michelin
  • Sibur
  • Eni
  • Asahi Kasei
  • East West Copolymer(Lion Copolymer)
  • ZEON
  • HIP-Petrohemija
  • CNPC
  • Sinopec
  • Zhechen
  • Tianjin Lugang
  • Fujian Petrochemical Industrial Group

    Major Types covered in the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market report are:

  • Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR)
  • Solution-SBR (S-SBR)

    Major Applications covered in the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market report are:

  • Adhesives
  • Automotive
  • Miscellaneous

    Scope of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market:

  • The technical barriers of SBR are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in SBR market include Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Goodyear, JSR, TSRC, Trinseo, Synthos, Lion Elastomers (Ashland), LG, Bridgestone, Michelin, Sibur, CNPC and Sinopec.
  • SBR is widely used in tires, shoes, adhesive, conveyor belt, and others. In 2014, SBR for industrial consumption and medical consumption occupy more than 80% of total amount. Tire was the single largest application segment for SBR market accounting for more than 60% of global consumption in 2014. The growing automobile industry in China, India and Japan is expected to boost the demand for tires which in turn is expected to drive the SBR market over the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand for SBR in tire manufacturing is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. SBR industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • The worldwide market for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Report pages: 138

