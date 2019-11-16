Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Revenue Growth Development, Business Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2024

“Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market” Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Short Details of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Report – StyreneâButadiene Rubber also referred to as SBR, is a random copolymer of styrene and butadiene. There are two major types of SBR, Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR) and Solution-SBR (S-SBR), based on the different manufacturing process.

Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market competition by top manufacturers

Kumho Petrochemical

Lanxess

Goodyear

JSR

TSRC

Trinseo

Synthos

Lion Elastomers(Ashland)

LG

Bridgestone

Michelin

Sibur

Eni

Asahi Kasei

East West Copolymer(Lion Copolymer)

ZEON

HIP-Petrohemija

CNPC

Sinopec

Zhechen

Tianjin Lugang

Fujian Petrochemical Industrial Group



The Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of SBR are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in SBR market include Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Goodyear, JSR, TSRC, Trinseo, Synthos, Lion Elastomers (Ashland), LG, Bridgestone, Michelin, Sibur, CNPC and Sinopec.

SBR is widely used in tires, shoes, adhesive, conveyor belt, and others. In 2014, SBR for industrial consumption and medical consumption occupy more than 80% of total amount. Tire was the single largest application segment for SBR market accounting for more than 60% of global consumption in 2014. The growing automobile industry in China, India and Japan is expected to boost the demand for tires which in turn is expected to drive the SBR market over the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand for SBR in tire manufacturing is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. SBR industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The worldwide market for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR)

Solution-SBR (S-SBR) By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Adhesives

Automotive