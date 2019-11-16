Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Revenue Growth Development, Business Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2024

“Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market” Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.
Short Details of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Report – StyreneâButadiene Rubber also referred to as SBR, is a random copolymer of styrene and butadiene. There are two major types of SBR, Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR) and Solution-SBR (S-SBR), based on the different manufacturing process.
Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market competition by top manufacturers
- Kumho Petrochemical
- Lanxess
- Goodyear
- JSR
- TSRC
- Trinseo
- Synthos
- Lion Elastomers(Ashland)
- LG
- Bridgestone
- Michelin
- Sibur
- Eni
- Asahi Kasei
- East West Copolymer(Lion Copolymer)
- ZEON
- HIP-Petrohemija
- CNPC
- Sinopec
- Zhechen
- Tianjin Lugang
- Fujian Petrochemical Industrial Group
The Scope of the Report:
The technical barriers of SBR are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in SBR market include Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Goodyear, JSR, TSRC, Trinseo, Synthos, Lion Elastomers (Ashland), LG, Bridgestone, Michelin, Sibur, CNPC and Sinopec.
SBR is widely used in tires, shoes, adhesive, conveyor belt, and others. In 2014, SBR for industrial consumption and medical consumption occupy more than 80% of total amount. Tire was the single largest application segment for SBR market accounting for more than 60% of global consumption in 2014. The growing automobile industry in China, India and Japan is expected to boost the demand for tires which in turn is expected to drive the SBR market over the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand for SBR in tire manufacturing is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. SBR industry will usher in a stable growth space.
The worldwide market for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Country
5.1 North America Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Country
8.1 South America Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
