Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Repot:

LCY Chemical

Kraton

Dynasol

LG Chem

Versalis

Sibur

KKPC

Asahi Kasei

TSRC

Chimei

Sinopec

CNPC

Keyuan Petrochemicals About Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS): Styrene-butadiene-styrene, or SBS, is a hard rubber thats used for things like the soles of shoes, tire treads, and other places where durability is important. Its a type of copolymer called a block copolymer. Its backbone chain is made up of three segments. The first is a long chain of polystyrene, the middle is a long chain of polybutadiene, and the last segment is another long section of polystyrene. Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Industry report begins with a basic Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Types:

Non-oil-extended SBS

Oil-extended SBS Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Applications:

Footwear

Asphalt Modification

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer is a type of styrene block copolymer (SBC) composed of styrene and butadiene linked homopolymer blocks. SBS copolymers belong to the class of thermoplastic elastomers that possess the mechanical properties of rubber, and processing capabilities of thermoplasts.

SBS offers excellent surface friction coefficient, little permanent deformation, great tensile strength, excellent low-temperature behavior, great workability and good electric property. The compound is well suited for being used as a sealing material and an adhesive in hot melt processing. The polymer is extensively used in applications such as shoemaking, asphalt modification, polymer modification, liquid seal materials, waterproof coatings, electric wires, automobile components, medical apparatuses, office automation and adhesives. The largest consumption area of SBS is footwear, which accounted for 38.22% of world SBS consumption in 2017.

The worldwide market for Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 4880 million US$ in 2024, from 3710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.