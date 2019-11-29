 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Outlook by Size, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2024)

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS)

GlobalStyrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Manufactures:

  • LCY Chemical
  • Kraton
  • Dynasol
  • LG Chem
  • Versalis
  • Sibur
  • KKPC
  • Asahi Kasei
  • TSRC
  • Chimei
  • Sinopec
  • CNPC
  • Keyuan Petrochemicals

    Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Types:

  • Non-oil-extended SBS
  • Oil-extended SBS

    Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Applications:

  • Footwear
  • Asphalt Modification
  • Polymer Modification
  • Adhesives
  • Others

    Scope of Reports:

  • Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer is a type of styrene block copolymer (SBC) composed of styrene and butadiene linked homopolymer blocks. SBS copolymers belong to the class of thermoplastic elastomers that possess the mechanical properties of rubber, and processing capabilities of thermoplasts.
  • SBS offers excellent surface friction coefficient, little permanent deformation, great tensile strength, excellent low-temperature behavior, great workability and good electric property. The compound is well suited for being used as a sealing material and an adhesive in hot melt processing. The polymer is extensively used in applications such as shoemaking, asphalt modification, polymer modification, liquid seal materials, waterproof coatings, electric wires, automobile components, medical apparatuses, office automation and adhesives. The largest consumption area of SBS is footwear, which accounted for 38.22% of world SBS consumption in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 4880 million US$ in 2024, from 3710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 118

    1 Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

