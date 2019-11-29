Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Outlook by Size, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2024)

Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer is a type of styrene block copolymer (SBC) composed of styrene and butadiene linked homopolymer blocks. SBS copolymers belong to the class of thermoplastic elastomers that possess the mechanical properties of rubber, and processing capabilities of thermoplasts.

SBS offers excellent surface friction coefficient, little permanent deformation, great tensile strength, excellent low-temperature behavior, great workability and good electric property. The compound is well suited for being used as a sealing material and an adhesive in hot melt processing. The polymer is extensively used in applications such as shoemaking, asphalt modification, polymer modification, liquid seal materials, waterproof coatings, electric wires, automobile components, medical apparatuses, office automation and adhesives. The largest consumption area of SBS is footwear, which accounted for 38.22% of world SBS consumption in 2017.

The worldwide market for Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 4880 million US$ in 2024, from 3710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.