Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Research Report to 2024 | Industry Size, Growth Share, Future Trends, Price, Top Key Players Review, Business Opportunities, Demand and Global Analysis by Forecast

The Global "Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market" Study offers detailed data which enriches the understanding, extent and application of the report. Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market 2019 Global Business report covers the most recent market data, industry growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to Forecast until 2024.
Short Details of Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Report – Styrene maleic anhydride (SMA) is a synthetic polymer that is built-up of styrene and maleic anhydride monomers. The polymer is formed by a radical polymerization, using an organic peroxide as the initiator. The main characteristics of SMA copolymer are its transparent appearance, high heat resistance, high dimensional stability, and the specific reactivity of the anhydride groups. The latter feature results in the solubility of SMA in alkaline (water-based) solutions and dispersion.
Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer market competition by top manufacturers
- Polyscope Polymers
- TOTAL Cray Valley (TCV)
- INEOS
- Sinopec
- Baoding Lucky Chemical
- YINXIN Chemical
- Kaixin Fine Chemical
The Scope of the Report:
SMA resin has excellent performance, so in the automotive sector has been widely used; it also develops quickly in the field of powder coatings and leather products quickly. So it will show steady growth trend in the next few years, the study group estimates compound annual growth rate will reach about 4.2% in the next few years.
SMA resins are mainly produced by styrene and maleic anhydride; they are common chemicals, while global supply is adequate.
The worlds major producer of SMA resins concentrates in Europe and the United States, the two regions are also the largest consumers, while in the Asia Pacific region, the application of SMA resin is still in its infancy, especially in China, the annual consumption is about 1200MT, is far below the average level in Europe and America.
In recent years the price of SMA resins impacted by the market of raw materials, prices showing a declining trend, but not much. However, due to high manufacturing technical barriers, manufacturerâs gross margin has obvious advantages compared to conventional resins.
The worldwide market for Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer by Country
5.1 North America Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer by Country
8.1 South America Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
