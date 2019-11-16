Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Research Report to 2024 | Industry Size, Growth Share, Future Trends, Price, Top Key Players Review, Business Opportunities, Demand and Global Analysis by Forecast

Short Details of Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Report – Styrene maleic anhydride (SMA) is a synthetic polymer that is built-up of styrene and maleic anhydride monomers. The polymer is formed by a radical polymerization, using an organic peroxide as the initiator. The main characteristics of SMA copolymer are its transparent appearance, high heat resistance, high dimensional stability, and the specific reactivity of the anhydride groups. The latter feature results in the solubility of SMA in alkaline (water-based) solutions and dispersion.

Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer market competition by top manufacturers

Polyscope Polymers

TOTAL Cray Valley (TCV)

INEOS

Sinopec

Baoding Lucky Chemical

YINXIN Chemical

Kaixin Fine Chemical



The Scope of the Report:

SMA resin has excellent performance, so in the automotive sector has been widely used; it also develops quickly in the field of powder coatings and leather products quickly. So it will show steady growth trend in the next few years, the study group estimates compound annual growth rate will reach about 4.2% in the next few years.

SMA resins are mainly produced by styrene and maleic anhydride; they are common chemicals, while global supply is adequate.

The worlds major producer of SMA resins concentrates in Europe and the United States, the two regions are also the largest consumers, while in the Asia Pacific region, the application of SMA resin is still in its infancy, especially in China, the annual consumption is about 1200MT, is far below the average level in Europe and America.

In recent years the price of SMA resins impacted by the market of raw materials, prices showing a declining trend, but not much. However, due to high manufacturing technical barriers, manufacturerâs gross margin has obvious advantages compared to conventional resins.

The worldwide market for Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

A-SMA

R-SMA By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automobile Industry

Phase Solvent

Building Materials