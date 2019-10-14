Styrene Monomer(SM) Market Report 2019 | Analysing Drivers, Opportunities and Industry Future Trends 2024

Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Styrene Monomer(SM) Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Styrene Monomer(SM) industry. Styrene Monomer(SM) Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Styrene Monomer(SM), also known as ethenylbenzene, vinylbenzene and phenylethene, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C6H5CH=CH2. This derivative of benzene is a colorless oily liquid that evaporates easily and has a sweet smell, although high concentrations confer a less pleasant odor. Styrene Monomer(SM) is the precursor to polyStyrene Monomer(SM) and several copolymers.Styrene Monomer(SM) is an important organic synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR.

First, Styrene Monomer(SM) is an organic important synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR. With the development of economy, Styrene Monomer(SM) has huge market potential in the future.

Second, ethylbenzene is the main raw material for the production of Styrene Monomer(SM). Most Styrene Monomer(SM) manufacturers obtain raw material by themselves and some companies need to buy from large refinery companies. With the development of Styrene Monomer(SM), raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the Styrene Monomer(SM) industry in some extent.

Third, the manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Japan, Middle East, Korea and Taiwan. Sinopec is the largest manufacturer in the global, which production has reached 2002 MT in 2014.The Styrene Monomer(SM) industry develops fast in China, the average speed reaches 5.66% in 2014.

The worldwide market for Styrene Monomer(SM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: Styrene Monomer(SM) Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Styrene Monomer(SM) Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ethylbenzene dehydrogenation method

Ethylbenzene oxidation method Styrene Monomer(SM) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

PS

ABS/SAN

UPR