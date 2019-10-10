Sucker Rod Market Report 2019 | Profound Evaluation of Key Players, Drivers Initial Opportunities and Provincial Trends By 2024

Sucker Rod Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Sucker Rod market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Sucker Rod market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13893576

Sucker rod is the common equipment in the oil extraction. It is manufactured through many processes including the testing, straightening and forging. The sucker rod is placed between the polished rod and oil well pump. To deliver power, Sucker rod is manufactured from high quality carbon steel and alloy steel, which is conform to the API Spec 11B standard. Sucker rod has various types including the common sucker rod, hollow sucker rod and FRP sucker rod rod. Commonly we use the sucker rod coupling to connect the sucker rod. The sucker rod also has various specs to fit different environments and applications.

Sucker Rod market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Sucker Rod market are: –

Tenaris

Dover

Weatherford

Nine Ring

Kerui Group and many more Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Sucker Rod industry is relatively dispersed. The top five producers account for about 30.70% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Sucker Rod, also the leader in the whole sucker rod industry.

The worldwide market for Sucker Rod is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2024, from 850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Steel sucker rod

FRP sucker rod

Hollow sucker rod Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

No corrosion or effective suppression oil well