Sugar Sphere Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Sugar Sphere

Global Sugar Sphere Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Sugar Sphere Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Sugar spheres are a widely used excipient for sustained-release pellet formulations. Sugar spheres (also called neutral pellets, nonpareil seeds, microgranules or sugar beads) are produced, preferably using a layered sugar-coating structure. The result is sugar spheres with sufficient mechanical stability for further processing.
North America is the still largest supplier of Sugar Sphere with the production market share of 35% and the consumption market share of 30% in 2016.
The price of Sugar Sphere is relatively expensive. The largest consumers are developed countries with high income. North America occupied a market share of 30%, following Europe with the consumption market share of 27% in 2016.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Colorcon

  • Zhuhai Rundu Pharmaceutical Co
  • Pharm-a-spheres
  • Pharmatrans Sanaq AG
  • M. B. Sugars & Pharmaceuticals Limited
  • Emilio Castelli
  • âNanjing Joyfulchem

  • Sugar Sphere Market by Types

  • Micrometers
  • Standard spheres

    Sugar Sphere Market by Applications

  • In tablet
  • In capsules

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    No. of pages: 135

