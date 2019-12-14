Sulforaphane Market 2019 Research Analysis, Applications, Demands and Growth Forecast Report to 2024

About Sulforaphane:

Sulforaphane is an anti-cancer compound in cruciferous vegetables, mostly commonly credited to Broccoli. It appears to have general but potent antioxidant and possible anti-inflammatory actions, with the former similar to curcumin.

Top Key Players of Sulforaphane Market:

Brassica Protection Products

Seagate

Lingeba Technology

Zhe Jiang Teley

Pioneer Herb Industrial

Xian Yuensun Biological Technology

Major Types covered in the Sulforaphane Market report are:

0.1% -1% Sulforaphane

1%-10% Sulforaphane

Other Grade Major Applications covered in the Sulforaphane Market report are:

Health Care Products

Other Scope of Sulforaphane Market:

Globally, Sulforaphane is mainly consumed in North America and Europe, while the supply is mainly concentrated in USA and China. In 2018, North America consumed 50.45%% of global Sulforaphane, of which, nutritional products are the major market. Europe consumed 29.24%% of global Sulforaphane, with Germany, France and UK as the major market. Leading suppliers mainly located in China, Pioneer Herb Industrial is the major supplier of Sulforaphane with its own patent. Lingeba Technology and Zhe Jiang Teley are also important suppliers. The top 5 players take 72.66% of global market in 2018.

The worldwide market for Sulforaphane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 153.2 million US$ in 2024, from 116.4 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.