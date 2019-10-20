Sulfur Coated Urea Market by Market Size and CAGR by Regions (2019-2024)

Global "Sulfur Coated Urea Market" report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024.

About Sulfur Coated Urea

Sulfur Coated Urea (SCU) is a particle of urea enclosed within a sulfur coating. SCU fertilizers release nitrogen via water penetration through cracks and micropores in the coating. Once water penetrates through the coating, nitrogen release is rapid. The fertilizer may be sealed with wax to slow release. The size of fertilizer particles may also be varied in order to vary the time at which nitrogen release occurs.

Sulfur Coated Urea Market Key Players:

Turf Care

The Andersons

Everris

Sun Agro

Adfert

Hanfeng

ArgUniv Fert

QAFCO

Yara

KOCH

SABIC

OCI

CF Industries

Wanxin Fertilizer

Luyue Chemical

Luxi Chemical

Sulfur Coated Urea Market Types:

Sulfur Coated Urea

Simple Urea Sulfur Coated Urea Applications:

Agricultural Crops

Golf Courses