Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Industry 2019: Size, Marketing Channel, Positioning, Distributors and Forecast to 2024

Global “Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Honeywell

Solvay

Asahi Glass.

Showa Denko

Kanto Denka Kogyo

Linde Group

ChemChina

Air Product

Concorde Specialty Gases

Praxair

Matheson Tri-Gas

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei The report provides a basic overview of the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market Types:

Technical Grade SF6

Electronic Grade & High-Purity SF6 Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market Applications:

Electric Power Industry

Metals Melting

Medical

Electronics

Finally, the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

North America is the largest consumption of Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6), with sales market share nearly 27.90% in 2015.

The second place is China regions, following North America, with the sales market share over 24.42%. Europe region is another important consumption market of Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6), enjoying 20.03% sales market share.

Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) is used by Electric Power Industry, Metals Melting, Medical, Electronics and Others. Report data showed that 54.92% of the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) market demand in Electric Power Industry, about 6.69% in Metals Melting 7.71% in Medical and about 11.11% in Electronics in 2015.

The worldwide market for Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.2% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.