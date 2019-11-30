Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market 2019 Product Type, Application/End Industries, Manufactures and Forecast 2024

Global “Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6):

Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is an inorganic, colorless, odorless, non-flammable, extremely potent greenhouse gas, which is an excellent electrical insulator. SF6 has an octahedral geometry, consisting of six fluorine atoms attached to a central sulfur atom. It is a hypervalent molecule. Typical for a nonpolar gas, it is poorly soluble in water but quite soluble in nonpolar organic solvents. Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is a relatively nontoxic gas used in a number of applications for its inert qualities.

Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market Manufactures:

Honeywell

Solvay

Asahi Glass.

Showa Denko

Kanto Denka Kogyo

Linde Group

ChemChina

Air Product

Concorde Specialty Gases

Praxair

Matheson Tri-Gas

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Major Classification:

Technical Grade SF6

Electronic Grade & High-Purity SF6 Major Applications:

Electric Power Industry

Metals Melting

Medical

Electronics

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America is the largest consumption of Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6), with sales market share nearly 27.90% in 2015.

The second place is China regions, following North America, with the sales market share over 24.42%. Europe region is another important consumption market of Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6), enjoying 20.03% sales market share.

Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) is used by Electric Power Industry, Metals Melting, Medical, Electronics and Others. Report data showed that 54.92% of the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) market demand in Electric Power Industry, about 6.69% in Metals Melting 7.71% in Medical and about 11.11% in Electronics in 2015.

The worldwide market for Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.2% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.