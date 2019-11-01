Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market Analysis includes Methodology, Research Programs, Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6):

Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is an inorganic, colorless, odorless, non-flammable, extremely potent greenhouse gas, which is an excellent electrical insulator. SF6 has an octahedral geometry, consisting of six fluorine atoms attached to a central sulfur atom. It is a hypervalent molecule. Typical for a nonpolar gas, it is poorly soluble in water but quite soluble in nonpolar organic solvents. Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is a relatively nontoxic gas used in a number of applications for its inert qualities.

Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market Key Players:

Honeywell

Solvay

Asahi Glass.

Showa Denko

Kanto Denka Kogyo

Linde Group

ChemChina

Air Product

Concorde Specialty Gases

Praxair

Matheson Tri-Gas

Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

Technical Grade SF6

Electronic Grade & High-Purity SF6 Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market Applications:

Electric Power Industry

Metals Melting

Medical

Electronics

Others Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest consumption of Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6), with sales market share nearly 27.90% in 2015.

The second place is China regions, following North America, with the sales market share over 24.42%. Europe region is another important consumption market of Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6), enjoying 20.03% sales market share.

Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) is used by Electric Power Industry, Metals Melting, Medical, Electronics and Others. Report data showed that 54.92% of the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) market demand in Electric Power Industry, about 6.69% in Metals Melting 7.71% in Medical and about 11.11% in Electronics in 2015.

The worldwide market for Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.2% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.