Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

Global “Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market size.

About Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP):

Super-absorbent polymer (SAP) is a granular material with exceptional ability to absorb aqueous solutions and is widely used in hygiene products such as diapers and feminine hygiene products. In addition, SAP finds use in agriculture, construction, entertainment and personal care.

Top Key Players of Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market:

Nippon Shokubhai

BASF

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Seika

LG Chemical

Sanyo Chemical

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Danson Technology

Quanzhou BLD Science Technology

Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech

Zhejiang Satellite Petro-chemical

Weilong Polymer Material

Demi

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Others Major Applications covered in the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market report are:

Disposable Diapers

Adult Incontinence

Feminine Hygiene

Agriculture Products

Others Scope of Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market:

In global market, the production of Super Absorbent Polymer increases from 1637.7 K MT in 2012 to 2617.7 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.44%. In 2016, the global Super Absorbent Polymer market is led by China capturing about 23.58% of global Super Absorbent Polymer production. Europe and Japan are other main market with 19.68% and 19.60% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Super Absorbent Polymer are Nippon Shokubhai, BASF, Evonik Industries, Sumitomo Seika, LG Chemical and Sanyo Chemical. Nippon Shokubhai is the world leader.

The worldwide market for Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.7% over the next five years, will reach 14100 million US$ in 2024, from 7660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.