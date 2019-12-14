Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

Global "Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Market" Research Report for 2019-2024.

About Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials):

A superhard material is a material with a hardness value exceeding 40 gigapascals (GPa) when measured by the Vickers hardness test. They are highly incompressible solids with high electron density and high bond covalency. As a result of their unique properties, these materials are of great interest in many industrial areas including, but not limited to, abrasives, polishing and cutting tools and wear-resistant and protective coatings.Diamond is the hardest known material to date, with a Vickers hardness in the range of 70â150 GPa. Diamond demonstrates both high thermal conductivity and electrically insulating properties and much attention has been put into finding practical applications of this material. However, diamond has several limitations for mass industrial application, including its high cost and oxidation at temperatures above 800 Â°C. In addition, diamond dissolves in iron and forms iron carbides at high temperatures and therefore is inefficient in cutting ferrous materials including steel. Therefore, recent research of superhard materials has been focusing on compounds which would be thermally and chemically more stable than pure diamond.Superhard materials can be generally classified into two categories: intrinsic compounds and extrinsic compounds. The intrinsic group includes diamond, cubic boron nitride (c-BN), carbon nitrides and ternary compounds such as B-N-C, which possess an innate hardness. Conversely, extrinsic materials are those that have superhardness and other mechanical properties that are determined by their microstructure rather than composition. An example of extrinsic superhard material is nanocrystalline diamond known as aggregated diamond nanorods.

Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Market Types:

Synthetic Diamond

Cubic Boron Nitride Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Market Applications:

Synthetic Diamond

Cubic Boron Nitride Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Market Applications:

Stone and Construction

Abrasives Category

Composite Polycrystalline Tool

Scope of Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Market Report:

According to the report, Asia-Pacific accounts the biggest market share of the global total superhard materials market, both for production and consumption. In 2016, the production of superhard materials in China was about 15041.8 Million Ct, about 93.08% of total global output. Howeverï¼high end products are still concentrated in Europe and North America area, due to the technology and R&D restrictions.

With the progress of technology, the price of superhard material may gradually decreased in the future. However, the overall gross margin of superhard material is still very high. With also relatively high technical threshold and growing need of high end products, many small manufacturers spread in China will be eliminated.

The worldwide market for Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million US$ in 2024, from 1110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.