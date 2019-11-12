Superabsorbent Polymers Market 2019 Global Manufacturing Size, Share, Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Global “Superabsorbent Polymers Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Superabsorbent Polymers Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Superabsorbent Polymers industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Superabsorbent Polymers market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Superabsorbent Polymers market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Superabsorbent Polymers market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

EVONIK Industries

BASF

Nippon Shokubai Scope of the Report:

The industry of superabsorbent polymers in North America is very concentrated. There are several players in North America, and the plants are located in USA. At present, the main manufacturers of superabsorbent polymers are BASF, EVONIK Industries, Nippon Shokubai, etc. EVONIK Industries is the USA production leader, holding about 50% share in 2015 in North America. The North America consumption of superabsorbent polymers increased from 562 KMT in 2011 to 630 KMT in 2015, at a CAGR of about 2.90%.

Superabsorbent polymers demonstrate high growth prospects within the industrial, environmental, and energy sectors. The major application fields are baby diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene, agriculture, mining, medical, etc. In 2015, the consumptions of baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene occupied more than 90% of total market share. With the increasing of dispensable income and health awareness, the personal hygiene products will raise, as same time, the widen applications in other industries also improve the consumption of superabsorbent polymers. The demand for superabsorbent polymers is expected to increase during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Superabsorbent polymers industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The worldwide market for Superabsorbent Polymers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Starch-based SAP

Cellulose-based SAP

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Baby Diaper

Adult Inconvenience Products

Feminine Hygiene

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



