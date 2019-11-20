Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market 2019 by Size, Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2024

Global “Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

American Superconductor Corporation

Super Power Inc

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies

Fujikura

Hyper Tech Research

Southwire Company

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Ltd

General Cable Superconductors Ltd.

Nexans SA

ASG Superconductors SpA

Luvata U.K.

SuNam Co.

Ltd.

Superconductor Technologies Inc The report provides a basic overview of the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Types:

Low Temperature SMES

High Temperature SMES Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Applications:

Power System

Industrial Use

Research Institution

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems industry, especially in North America, Europe and Japan. The main market players are American Superconductor Corporation, Super Power Inc, Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies, Fujikura, Hyper Tech Research,Southwire Company US, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd , General Cable Superconductors Ltd., Nexans SA, ASG Superconductors SpA, Luvata U.K., SuNam Co., Ltd. and Superconductor Technologies Inc etc. The revenue of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems is about 39420 K USD in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems, with a sales revenue market share nearly 35.33% in 2015.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales revenue market share over 25.37% in 2015. Japan is another important consumption market of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems.

The worldwide market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% over the next five years, will reach 83000 million US$ in 2024, from 45800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.