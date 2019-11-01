Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market by 2024: Market Competitive Situation, Opportunities, Vendors, Market Expansion

About Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) systems store energy in the magnetic field created by the flow of direct current in a superconducting coil which has been cryogenically cooled to a temperature below its superconducting critical temperature. A typical SMES system includes three parts: superconducting coil, power conditioning system and cryogenically cooled refrigerator. Once the superconducting coil is charged, the current will not decay and the magnetic energy can be stored indefinitely

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Key Players:

American Superconductor Corporation

Super Power Inc

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies

Fujikura

Hyper Tech Research

Southwire Company

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Ltd

General Cable Superconductors Ltd.

Nexans SA

ASG Superconductors SpA

Luvata U.K.

SuNam Co.

Ltd.

Superconductor Technologies Inc Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Types:

Low Temperature SMES

High Temperature SMES Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Applications:

Power System

Industrial Use

Research Institution

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Applications:

Power System

Industrial Use

Research Institution

Others

Major Highlights of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market report: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems industry, especially in North America, Europe and Japan. The main market players are American Superconductor Corporation, Super Power Inc, Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies, Fujikura, Hyper Tech Research,Southwire Company US, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd , General Cable Superconductors Ltd., Nexans SA, ASG Superconductors SpA, Luvata U.K., SuNam Co., Ltd. and Superconductor Technologies Inc etc. The revenue of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems is about 39420 K USD in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems, with a sales revenue market share nearly 35.33% in 2015.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales revenue market share over 25.37% in 2015. Japan is another important consumption market of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems.

The worldwide market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% over the next five years, will reach 83000 million US$ in 2024, from 45800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.