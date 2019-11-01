 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market by 2024: Market Competitive Situation, Opportunities, Vendors, Market Expansion

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

Superconducting

Global “Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

 About Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) systems store energy in the magnetic field created by the flow of direct current in a superconducting coil which has been cryogenically cooled to a temperature below its superconducting critical temperature. A typical SMES system includes three parts: superconducting coil, power conditioning system and cryogenically cooled refrigerator. Once the superconducting coil is charged, the current will not decay and the magnetic energy can be stored indefinitely

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Key Players:

  • American Superconductor Corporation
  • Super Power Inc
  • Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies
  • Fujikura
  • Hyper Tech Research
  • Southwire Company
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • Ltd
  • General Cable Superconductors Ltd.
  • Nexans SA
  • ASG Superconductors SpA
  • Luvata U.K.
  • SuNam Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Superconductor Technologies Inc

    Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Types:

  • Low Temperature SMES
  • High Temperature SMES

    Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Applications:

  • Power System
  • Industrial Use
  • Research Institution
  • Others

    Major Highlights of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market report:

    Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation.

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems industry, especially in North America, Europe and Japan. The main market players are American Superconductor Corporation, Super Power Inc, Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies, Fujikura, Hyper Tech Research,Southwire Company US, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd , General Cable Superconductors Ltd., Nexans SA, ASG Superconductors SpA, Luvata U.K., SuNam Co., Ltd. and Superconductor Technologies Inc etc. The revenue of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems is about 39420 K USD in 2015.
  • North America is the largest consumption of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems, with a sales revenue market share nearly 35.33% in 2015.
  • The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales revenue market share over 25.37% in 2015. Japan is another important consumption market of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems.
  • The worldwide market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% over the next five years, will reach 83000 million US$ in 2024, from 45800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 116

    Further in the report, the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market is examined for price, cost and gross. These three points are analysed for types, companies and regions. In continuation with this data sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

    Finally, Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. Additionally, it Presents new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

    1 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market by Regions

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

