Superconductor Market 2019 2024 Analysed by Business Growth Development Factors Applications and Future Prospects

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Superconductor

Superconductor Market” Report studies the entire world market dimensions of Superconductor in crucial regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Mideast & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Superconductor in these regions. The various contributors concerned inside the purchase price series of Superconductor embrace manufacturers, providers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The vital makers inside the Superconductor embody.

Short Details of Superconductor  Market Report – Superconductor is a material that can conduct electricity or transport electrons from one atom to another with no resistance. This means no heat, sound or any other form of energy would be released from the material when it has reached “critical temperature” (Tc), or the temperature at which the material becomes superconductive. However, most materials must be in an extremely low energy state (very cold) in order to become superconductive.

Global Superconductor  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Luvata
  • Oxford
  • Bruker
  • AMSC
  • SuperPower
  • JASTEC
  • SEI
  • Fujikura
  • SuNam
  • Western Superconducting
  • Innost
  • Samri

The Scope of the Report:

Superconductor production has high technology barrier and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world superconductor industry. The main market players are Luvata, Oxford, Bruker, AMSC, SuperPower and JASTEC. The production of superconductor will increase to 393704 Km in 2016 from 258537 Km in 2011 with an average growth rate of about 8.80%. Global superconductor capacity utilization rate remained at around 66.44% in 2015.

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 8.50% average growth rate. Europe and USA are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.

Superconductor has two types, which include low temperature superconductor and high temperature superconductor. And each type has application industries relatively. With the energy conservation advantage of superconductor, the downstream application industries will need more superconductor products. So, superconductor has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high temperature superconductor through researching advanced materials and technology.

The major raw materials for superconductor are titanium metal, bismuth metal, yttrium metal, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of superconductor, and then impact the price of Superconductor.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Superconductor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 1730 million US$ in 2024, from 1680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Superconductor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • LTS
  • HTS

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • MRI
  • NMR
  • Electrical Equipment
  • Others

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Superconductor  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Superconductor  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Superconductor  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Superconductor  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Superconductor  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Superconductor  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Superconductor  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Superconductor  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Superconductor  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Superconductor  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Superconductor  by Country

    5.1 North America Superconductor  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Superconductor  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Superconductor  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8 South America Superconductor  by Country

    8.1 South America Superconductor  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Superconductor  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Superconductor  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Superconductor  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Superconductor  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Superconductor  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Superconductor  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Superconductor  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    11 Global Superconductor  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Superconductor  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Superconductor  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Superconductor  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Superconductor  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Superconductor  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Superconductor  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Superconductor  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Superconductor  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Superconductor  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Superconductor  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Superconductor  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Superconductor  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Superconductor  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Superconductor  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Superconductor  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

