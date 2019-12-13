Surface Protection Films Market 2019-2024 includes Size, Product Type, Application and Specification

Global “Surface Protection Films Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Surface Protection Films Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Surface Protection Films Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Surface Protection Films globally.

About Surface Protection Films:

Surface Protection Films is used to protect the surface.

Surface Protection Films Market Manufactures:

3M

Eastman

Avery Denison

ExxonMobil Chemical

ZAGG

OtterBox

Nitto

XPEL

Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)

Orafol

BELKIN

Argotec

Tech Armor

MOSHI

Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)

XtremeGuard

Halo Screen Protector Film

PowerSupport

intelliARMOR

Crystal Armor

Spigen

Air-J

BodyGuardz

Adhesive Free

Adhesive Surface Protection Films Market Applications:

Acrylic Sheet

Injection Molding Products (Ex. Acrylic Sheet)

Electronics

Metal Products

Growing demand from electronics and smartphones market for scratch resistant screens and lenses is the primary factor driving the growth of the global surface protection films. Electronic devices these days demand special attention to prevent damage to their display screen, thatâs why surface protection films are being extensively employed to protect the product during transportation and consumer handling. Another factor which is driving the demand of the global surface protection films market is the exhaustive use of these films for protecting the household interiors from discoloration and maintaining their sheen for years. However, the release of harmful byproducts during the production process of these films is restraining the growth of the surface protection films market.

3M, Eastman, Avery Denison, ExxonMobil Chemical and ZAGG are the key players and accounted for 6.165%, 5.223%, 3.690%, 3.353%, 2.365% respectively of the overall Surface Protection Films market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in North America, China and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

China is the largest consumption region of Surface Protection Films, with a consumption market share nearly 28.04% in 2016. The second place is North America; following China with the consumption market share over 23.58% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Surface Protection Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 5240 million US$ in 2024, from 4100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Surface Protection Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.