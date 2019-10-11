 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Surface Protection Tape Market on Its Way to Reach Maximum Share across the Globe | Analysis and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Surface

The report shows positive growth in “Surface Protection Tape Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Surface Protection Tape industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Surface Protection Tape Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Surface Protection Tape protects surfaces while offering repositionability and easy, smooth removal. This temporary protective tape is available in a wide range of widths, making it adaptable to numerous applications.

Some top manufacturers in Surface Protection Tape Market: –

  • 3M
  • Tesa Tape
  • Surface Armor
  • NITTO DENKO
  • TUFTAPE FZCO and many more

    Scope of Surface Protection Tape Report:

  • In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Surface Protection Tape in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia.
  • In the past few years from 2012-2017, the global production and consumption developed stably. The global Surface Protection Tape market size in terms of production is projected to grow to 5569 M Square Meter by 2022. At the same time, China and USA is remarkable in the global Surface Protection Tape industry because of their market share and technology status of Surface Protection Tape.
  • In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.
  • The worldwide market for Surface Protection Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 1200 million US$ in 2024, from 970 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Surface Protection Tape Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • LDPE Tape
  • PP tape
  • PVC tape

    Surface Protection Tape Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Polished metals
  • Plastic
  • Glass materials
  • Others

    Surface Protection Tape Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Surface Protection Tape market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Surface Protection Tape Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Surface Protection Tape, with sales, revenue, and price of Surface Protection Tape, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Surface Protection Tape, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Surface Protection Tape market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Surface Protection Tape sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Surface Protection Tape report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Surface Protection Tape market players.

