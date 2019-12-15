Surface-to-Air Missiles Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Surface-to-Air Missiles market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level.

About Surface-to-Air Missiles Market:

Surface-to-air missile (SAM) or Ground-to-air missile (GTAM) is a missile launched from ground position to intercept and destroy enemy aircraft or missiles. It has excellent acceleration that is usually guided by radar or infrared. Radar is one of the major components of surface-to-air missile that helps in tracking and guiding the tracks.

Rising development of man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) is one of the primary drivers for market growth. The requirement for MANPADS has grown significantly over the years and is being used largely by soldiers on the ground take down low-flying enemy aircraft. The attacking abilities deployed for bombing or strafing,Â surveillance, gathering information, and resupplying enemy troops drives the growth of the MANPADS. Moreover, taking down the enemyâs aircraft is an effectual way to lower enemy tactics. This has resulted in substantial improvements to raise their stealth and destructive power with the demand for MANPADS.Â

APAC led the surface-to-air missiles market during 2017 and is foreseen to continue the domination during the forecast period. The presence of top procurers and manufactures countries such as India, China, Pakistan, and Vietnam in the region will drive the growth of the market.

The global Surface-to-Air Missiles market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surface-to-Air Missiles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Surface-to-Air Missiles Market Covers Following Key Players:

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Honeywell

Pratt & Whitney

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Surface-to-Air Missiles in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Surface-to-Air Missiles Market by Types:

High-Altitude Missile

Hollow Missile

Low Altitude Missile

Surface-to-Air Missiles Market by Applications:

Fighting

Air Defense

Others

