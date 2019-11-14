Surface Water Sports Equipment Market Size, Share 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Global “Surface Water Sports Equipment Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Surface Water Sports Equipment industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Surface Water Sports Equipment market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Surface Water Sports Equipment Market:

The recreational water sports market has been growing significantly over the last few years, providing a novel business opportunity to many coastal cities as well as regions that have water bodies like rivers or lakes. Most countries have suchÂ water sporting activitiesÂ in small units that are fragmented and hence, do not always have the necessary investments to grow

The growing interest in active outdoor recreational activity and the rising number of water sports enthusiasts are expected to be the major growth drivers for the Americas, which is expected to continue leading the market over the next five years. The presence of a large number outdoor sports enthusiasts and water sporting sites across Europe make it the second-largest revenue contributor to the global water sports equipment market. France and Germany are the leading contributors to the market in Europe. APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in the global water sports equipment market. South Korea and Australia are the prime markets for water sports equipment in the region, along with other prominent sites in Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore.

The global Surface Water Sports Equipment market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Surface Water Sports Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surface Water Sports Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

naishsurfing

OâBrien

Belassi

Vanguard Inflatables

Airhead SUP Accessories

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Surface Water Sports Equipment Market by Types:

Paddle Sports Equipment

Board Sports Equipment

Others

Surface Water Sports Equipment Market by Applications:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Sport Goods Specialty Stores

Online Retails

Others

