Surgical Blades and Scalpels Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Surgical Blades & Scalpels

GlobalSurgical Blades & Scalpels Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Surgical Blades & Scalpels globally.

About Surgical Blades & Scalpels:

Surgical Scalpel is a small and extremely sharp bladed instrument used for surgery, anatomical dissection, and various arts and crafts (called a hobby knife). Scalpels may be single-use disposable or re-usable. Re-usable scalpels can have permanently attached blades that can be sharpened or, more commonly, removable single-use blades. Disposable scalpels usually have a plastic handle with an extensible blade (like a utility knife) and are used once, then the entire instrument is discarded. Scalpel blades are usually individually packed in sterile pouches but are also offered non-sterile.

Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Manufactures:

  • Hill-Rom
  • Swann-Morton
  • Huaiyin Medical
  • KAI Group
  • Feather
  • SteriLance
  • Mani
  • Surgical Specialties
  • Shinva
  • Hu-Friedy
  • Ailee
  • Shanghai Surgical
  • Geister

    Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Types:

  • Blade
  • Handle

    Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Applications:

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Report:

  • The classification of surgical blades & scalpels includes blade and handle. And the proportion of blade in 2017 is about 85%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • Surgical Scalpel is widely used in hospital, clinic and others. The most proportion of surgical scalpel is in hospital, and the proportion of surgical scalpel used in hospital in 2017 is about is 82%.
  • China is the largest supplier of surgical scalpel, with a production market share nearly 31% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of surgical scalpel, enjoying production market share nearly 31% in 2017.
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.
  • Market competition is intense. Hill-Rom, Swann-Morton, Huaiyin Medical are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Surgical Blades & Scalpels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Surgical Blades & Scalpels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Surgical Blades & Scalpels product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Surgical Blades & Scalpels, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Surgical Blades & Scalpels in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Surgical Blades & Scalpels competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Surgical Blades & Scalpels breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Surgical Blades & Scalpels market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Surgical Blades & Scalpels sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 120

    1 Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Surgical Blades & Scalpels by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Surgical Blades & Scalpels Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Surgical Blades & Scalpels Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Surgical Blades & Scalpels Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Surgical Blades & Scalpels Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Surgical Blades & Scalpels Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Surgical Blades & Scalpels Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

