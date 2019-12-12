Surgical Blades and Scalpels Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Surgical Scalpel is a small and extremely sharp bladed instrument used for surgery, anatomical dissection, and various arts and crafts (called a hobby knife). Scalpels may be single-use disposable or re-usable. Re-usable scalpels can have permanently attached blades that can be sharpened or, more commonly, removable single-use blades. Disposable scalpels usually have a plastic handle with an extensible blade (like a utility knife) and are used once, then the entire instrument is discarded. Scalpel blades are usually individually packed in sterile pouches but are also offered non-sterile.

Hill-Rom

Swann-Morton

Huaiyin Medical

KAI Group

Feather

SteriLance

Mani

Surgical Specialties

Shinva

Hu-Friedy

Ailee

Shanghai Surgical

Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Types:

Blade

Hospital

Clinic

Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813402 The Report provides in depth research of the Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Report:

The classification of surgical blades & scalpels includes blade and handle. And the proportion of blade in 2017 is about 85%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Surgical Scalpel is widely used in hospital, clinic and others. The most proportion of surgical scalpel is in hospital, and the proportion of surgical scalpel used in hospital in 2017 is about is 82%.

China is the largest supplier of surgical scalpel, with a production market share nearly 31% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of surgical scalpel, enjoying production market share nearly 31% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.

Market competition is intense. Hill-Rom, Swann-Morton, Huaiyin Medical are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Surgical Blades & Scalpels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.