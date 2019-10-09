 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market 2019 by Industry Dynamics, Market Positioning, Pricing Strategy and Forecast By 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

Global “Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Surgical Blades & Scalpels market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Surgical Blades & Scalpels:

Surgical Scalpel is a small and extremely sharp bladed instrument used for surgery, anatomical dissection, and various arts and crafts (called a hobby knife). Scalpels may be single-use disposable or re-usable. Re-usable scalpels can have permanently attached blades that can be sharpened or, more commonly, removable single-use blades. Disposable scalpels usually have a plastic handle with an extensible blade (like a utility knife) and are used once, then the entire instrument is discarded. Scalpel blades are usually individually packed in sterile pouches but are also offered non-sterile.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Hill-Rom
  • Swann-Morton
  • Huaiyin Medical
  • KAI Group
  • Feather
  • SteriLance
  • Mani
  • Surgical Specialties
  • Shinva
  • Hu-Friedy
  • Ailee
  • Shanghai Surgical
  • Geister

    Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Surgical Blades & Scalpels Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Surgical Blades & Scalpels market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Types:

  • Blade
  • Handle

    Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Applications:

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Other

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Surgical Blades & Scalpels industry.

    Scope of Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market:

  • The classification of surgical blades & scalpels includes blade and handle. And the proportion of blade in 2017 is about 85%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • Surgical Scalpel is widely used in hospital, clinic and others. The most proportion of surgical scalpel is in hospital, and the proportion of surgical scalpel used in hospital in 2017 is about is 82%.
  • China is the largest supplier of surgical scalpel, with a production market share nearly 31% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of surgical scalpel, enjoying production market share nearly 31% in 2017.
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.
  • Market competition is intense. Hill-Rom, Swann-Morton, Huaiyin Medical are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Surgical Blades & Scalpels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Surgical Blades & Scalpels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Surgical Blades & Scalpels market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Surgical Blades & Scalpels, Growing Market of Surgical Blades & Scalpels) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Report pages: 120

    Important Key questions answered in Surgical Blades & Scalpels market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Surgical Blades & Scalpels in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Surgical Blades & Scalpels market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Surgical Blades & Scalpels market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Surgical Blades & Scalpels market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Surgical Blades & Scalpels market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Surgical Blades & Scalpels product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Surgical Blades & Scalpels, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Surgical Blades & Scalpels in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Surgical Blades & Scalpels competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Surgical Blades & Scalpels breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Surgical Blades & Scalpels market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Surgical Blades & Scalpels sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

