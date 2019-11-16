Surgical Needle Market Growth Factors Applications Regional Analysis Key Players and Forecasts by 2024

The worldwide “Surgical Needle Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Short Details of Surgical Needle Market Report – Surgical needles are necessary for the placement of sutures in tissues; therefore, they must be designed to carry suture material through tissues with minimal.

Global Surgical Needle market competition by top manufacturers

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

B Braun

Medline

Smith & Nephew

Peters Surgical

Feuerstein

Sutures India

SERAG-WIESSNER

Internacional FarmacÃ©utica

Aspen Surgical

Wego

Unimed

Resorba

Assut Medical



The Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Surgical Needle is in the decreasing trend, from 716 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 727 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Surgical Needle includes 5/8 Circle, 1/4 Circle, 3/8 Circle, 1/2 Circle and others, and the proportion of 1/2 Circle in 2016 is about 38%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Surgical Needle is widely used in hospitals, clinics and others. The most proportion of Surgical Needle is used in clinics, and the proportion in 2016 is 42%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is not intense. Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, B Braun, Medline, Smith & Nephew, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Surgical Needle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1570 million US$ in 2024, from 1230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Surgical Needle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

5/8 Circle

1/4 Circle

3/8 Circle

1/2 Circle

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospital

Clinic