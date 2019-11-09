 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Surgical Stapling Devices Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

November 9, 2019

Surgical Stapling Devices

Global “Surgical Stapling Devices Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Surgical Stapling Devices in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Surgical Stapling Devices Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • J&J (Ethicon)
  • Medtronic
  • B.Braun
  • BD
  • Conmed
  • Grena
  • Frankenman
  • Purple surgical
  • Kangdi
  • Reach
  • Dextera Surgical
  • Medizintechnik

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Surgical Stapling Devices industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Surgical Stapling Devices Market Types:

  • Straight Surgical Stapling Devices
  • Curved Surgical Stapling Devices
  • Circular Surgical Stapling Devices
  • Others

    Surgical Stapling Devices Market Applications:

  • Gastrointestinal Surgery
  • Gynecologic Surgery
  • Thoracic Surgery
  • Others

    Finally, the Surgical Stapling Devices market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Surgical Stapling Devices market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global average price of Surgical Stapling Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 112.8 USD/Unit in 2011 to 110.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Surgical Stapling Devices includes General Surgical Staplers and Minimally Invasive Surgical Staplers. The proportion of General Surgical Staplers in 2015 is about 74.4%, and the proportion of Minimally Invasive Surgical Staplers in 2015 is about 25.6%.
  • Surgical Stapling Devices is widely used in gastrointestinal surgery, gynecologic surgery, thoracic surgery and others. The most proportion of Surgical Stapling Devices is used in gastrointestinal surgery, and the market share in 2015 is about 37%.
  • North America region is the largest supplier of Surgical Stapling Devices, with a production market share nearly 53.8% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Surgical Stapling Devices, enjoying production market share about 35.4% in 2015.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39.1% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.4%.
  • Market competition is intense between the giant. J&J (Ethicon), Medtronic, etc. Are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • With the developing of medical technology level, more people will use minimally invasive surgery and will use more Surgical Stapling Devices in the surgery. So in the future, the demand of Surgical Stapling Devices will be larger.
  • The worldwide market for Surgical Stapling Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 4040 million US$ in 2024, from 2520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Surgical Stapling Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 115

    1 Surgical Stapling Devices Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Surgical Stapling Devices by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Surgical Stapling Devices Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Surgical Stapling Devices Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Surgical Stapling Devices Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Surgical Stapling Devices Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Surgical Stapling Devices Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Surgical Stapling Devices Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

