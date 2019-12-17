Survey Equipment Market 2019 Market Demand, Share, Global Trend, Business Growth, Top Key Players, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025

Global “Survey Equipment Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Survey Equipment Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Survey Equipment Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Hexagon

Topcon Positioning Systems

Trimble

Hi-Target

CHC-Navigation

Suzhou Foif

Stonex

South Instrument

CST/Berger

Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology

Land surveying is the technique, profession, and science of determining the terrestrial or three-dimensional positions of points and the distances and angles between them

This growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, development of smart cities, and increasing construction activities in North America, Asia Pacific, and Africa regions.

The Survey Equipment market was valued at 6 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 11 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Survey Equipment. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Inspection

Monitoring

Volumetric Calculations

Layout Points Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

GNSS Systems

Total Stations & Theodolites

Levels

3D Laser Scanners

Lasers