Suspension Spring Market 2019 :Size, Share with Capacity, Future Prospects, Future Challenges, Economic Aspect, Market Strategies and Forecast to 2024

Short Details of Suspension Spring Market Report – A suspension spring is used to absorb shocks from road and store in the form of compressed energy which is later dissipated in the form of heat by dampers. Springs serve a purpose to provide you with a smooth comfortable ride.

Global Suspension Spring market competition by top manufacturers

NHK Spring

Sogefi

Rassini

Hendrickson

Mubea

Mitsubishi Steel

Chuo Spring

Jamna Auto Industries

Fangda Special Steel

Dongfeng Motor Suspension

Continental

Thyssenkrupp

Fawer

Vibracoustic

Eaton Detroit

LesjÃ¶fors

Betts Spring

KYB

Shandong Leopard

Eibach

Firestone

Kilen Springs

Vikrant Auto

Zhejiang Meili

Akar Tools

BJ Spring

The classification of Suspension Spring includes Coil Spring, Air Spring and Leaf Spring. Coil Spring dominated the market in terms of volume with a share of 83.16% in 2017. In terms of value, the market share of leaf spring is largest with nearly 60% market. The worldwide market for Suspension Spring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 8770 million US$ in 2024, from 7880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. This report focuses on the Suspension Spring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Coil Spring

Air Spring

Leaf Spring

Coil Spring

Air Spring