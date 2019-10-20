Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Report by Size, Top-Companies Offerings and Market by End-User Segments Forecast to 2024

Global "Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market" 2014-2024 Report

Various Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers

The Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers (SMPS Transformers) is transformers for switching power supplies, using in a regulated power supply and function to step up or step down voltage or current, and/or provide isolation between the input and output side of a switch mode power supply. On the primary side of a switch mode transformer, the duty cycle (on time) of the input voltage waveform is varied (switched) to deliver a constant output voltage over varying load conditions. Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers (SMPS transformers) are designed to operate at frequencies of 10 kHz to 1 MHz Switch mode transformer (switch mode power supply transformer) power levels now extend into the 50 kilowatt range.

The following Manufactures are included in the Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market report:

TDK

Tamura

Triad Magnetics

Precision

Prisource

MYRRA

Sumida

Pulse Electronics

Stontronics

Würth Elektronik

GS Transformers

WCM

CWS

APX

TISCI Srl

Premier Magnetics

Prem Magnetics

Butler Winding

Click

Zhongce E.T

Salom

Jiangsu Jewel

Dongxin

Hangtung Electronic

Kunshan Hengyi

Ri Hui Da

Tabuchi

Chenfei

Sed Electronics

MNOVA

Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Types:

Single-excited

Double-excited Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Applications:

Communication Industry

Industrial Fields