Switched Reluctance Motors Market 2019 Industry Analysis with Future Growth Demands Industry Analysis Forecast by 2024 Worldwide

Short Details of Switched Reluctance Motors Market Report – The switched reluctance motor (SRM) is a type of a stepper motor, an electric motor that runs by reluctance torque. Unlike common DC motor types, power is delivered to windings in the stator (case) rather than the rotor. This greatly simplifies mechanical design as power does not have to be delivered to a moving part, but it complicates the electrical design as some sort of switching system needs to be used to deliver power to the different windings. With modern electronic devices, precisely timed switching is not a problem, and the SRM is a popular design for modern stepper motors. Its main drawback is torque ripple.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Nidec Corporation, AMETEK, VS Technology, Shandong Kehui Power Automation etcs. The production value of Switched Reluctance Motors is about 422.0 Million USD in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption of Switched Reluctance Motors, with a sales market share nearly 31.3% in 2016.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 29.05%.. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Switched Reluctance Motors.

Switched Reluctance Motors used in industry including Automobile Industry, Appliance Industry, Industrial Machinery and Others. Report data showed that 22.95% of the Switched Reluctance Motors market demand in Automobile Industry, 19.43% in C Appliance Industry, and 39.28% in Industrial Machinery in 2016.

There are three kinds productions Constituting the Switched Reluctance Motors, which are 500 KW. <100 KW Switched Reluctance Motors are important in the Switched Reluctance Motors, with a production market share nearly 62.56% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Switched Reluctance Motors industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Switched Reluctance Motors have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Switched Reluctance Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 600 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Switched Reluctance Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

