Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market 2019 Size, Opportunities, Growth, Drivers, Trends, Demand, Share and Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Syndiotactic Polystyrene

Global “Syndiotactic Polystyrene Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Syndiotactic Polystyrene in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Styrolution
  • Sinopec
  • CNPC
  • FCFC
  • Lyondellbasell
  • Chevron Phillips
  • Ineos
  • Dow
  • Sabic
  • Cosmer
  • Shell
  • Idemitsu

    The report provides a basic overview of the Syndiotactic Polystyrene industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Types:

  • LG Chem product
  • Idemitsu Kosan product

    Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Membrane
  • Food and Medical container
  • Electronic components

    Finally, the Syndiotactic Polystyrene market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Syndiotactic Polystyrene market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The Global Production Scale of Syndiotactic Polystyrene is small. Idemitsu Kosan and LG Chem are the only two manufacturers of pure Syndiotactic Polystyrene in the world now.
  • The Syndiotactic Polystyrene is used by adding other materials such as glass fiber to enhance its property. Both Idemitsu and LG Chem supply SPS compound in the world. Idemitsu has SPS compounds plants in Japan, China, the US and Germany and supplies the product with the brand name XAREC. LG Chem has SPS compound plant in South Korea. LG Chem supplies the products with the brand name LUSEP.
  • Idemitsu is the first company in the world to launch commercial production of the Syndiotactic Polystyrene and now Idemitsu is the world leader of the product in the world.
  • The entrance barrier of the Syndiotactic Polystyrene industry is the technology hurdle in the production of metallocene catalysts. Idemitsu, Dow Chemical and LG Chem are the few companies who have the technology of the production and application of the metallocene catalysts for the polymerization of Syndiotactic Polystyrene.
  • Global production of Syndiotactic Polystyrene is 8.92 K MT in 2015. Due to technical limitations, the development in Syndiotactic Polystyrene industry is slowly. In the future, we guess that the production will increase to 9.08 K MT by 2021.
  • The worldwide market for Syndiotactic Polystyrene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 56 million US$ in 2024, from 55 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Syndiotactic Polystyrene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • No.of Pages: 120

    1 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Syndiotactic Polystyrene by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

