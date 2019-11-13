 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 13, 2019

Synthetic Leather For Furniture

Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Synthetic Leather For Furniture industry.

Geographically, Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Synthetic Leather For Furniture including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market Repot:

  • enzhou Imitation Leather
  • Hornschuch
  • Kuraray
  • Toray
  • Teijin
  • Nassimi
  • Willow Tex
  • Nilco
  • Anli Group
  • Hexin Group
  • Fujian Tianshou
  • Shuangxiang Group

  • About Synthetic Leather For Furniture:

    Synthetic Leather is a manmade fabric that looks like leather. It has leather like surface and is dyed and treated to make it have the look and feel of real leather. It is often used as a substitute for real leather because it is less expensive and it does not require using a real animal hide to create.

    Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry report begins with a basic Synthetic Leather For Furniture market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market Types:

  • PVC Leather
  • PU Leather
  • Others

    Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market Applications:

  • Household
  • Commercial Use

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Synthetic Leather For Furniture market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Synthetic Leather For Furniture?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Synthetic Leather For Furniture space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Synthetic Leather For Furniture?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Synthetic Leather For Furniture market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Synthetic Leather For Furniture opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Synthetic Leather For Furniture market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Synthetic Leather For Furniture market?

    Scope of Report:

  • The market is very fragmented. Several leading players are adopting the strategy of competitive pricing to gain a better foothold in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are Hornschuch, Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Nassimi, Willow Tex, Nilco, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anli Group, Hexin Group, Fujian Tianshou and Shuangxiang Group. In recent years, a growing number of players are increasingly focusing on developing novel products, in order to gain a competitive edge over others.
  • One trend in the market is focus on development of bio-based synthetic leather. The need for sustainability is impelling the various stakeholders, such as customers, manufacturers, and the governments, to implement the production and adoption of bio-based products. Almost 9-11% of all the chemical-based products have their raw materials sourced from renewable sources, thus, making them more environment-friendly.
  • One challenge in the market is harmful environmental effects of PVC processing. PU and PVC are the most common materials that are used to make synthetic leather. Among these two materials, PVC is preferred more as it is much cheaper than PU in earlier years. However, in recent times, the use of PVC is being reduced as it releases dioxins, which are hazardous chemicals. Another factor is the use of plasticizers known as phthalates. PVC, in the original form, is a very rigid substance and plasticizers must be added to make it more flexible and malleable.
  • The worldwide market for Synthetic Leather For Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 11000 million US$ in 2024, from 7130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Synthetic Leather For Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market major leading market players in Synthetic Leather For Furniture industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry report also includes Synthetic Leather For Furniture Upstream raw materials and Synthetic Leather For Furniture downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 124

