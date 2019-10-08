Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Updated Research 2024: Major Drivers, Key Trends and Emerging Opportunities Forecast 2024

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

October 8, 2019

The report shows positive growth in “Synthetic Pyrethroids Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Synthetic Pyrethroids industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Synthetic Pyrethroids Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Synthetic pyrethroids are analogues of the natural pyrethrins and have a broad spectrum of activity against external parasites (flies, ticks, mites, fleas, lice, mosquitoes, etc.). The insecticidal properties of pyrethrins are derived from ketoalcoholic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic acids.

Some top manufacturers in Synthetic Pyrethroids Market: –

  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Yangnong Chemical
  • Bayer
  • Heranba
  • Tagros and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • In the world wide, synthetic pyrethroids (TC) manufactures mainly distribute in China and India. China has the largest production in the world and exports worldwide, like Yangnong Chemical and Jiangsu RedSun, both have large production capacity. As to western countries?the companies there usually import synthetic pyrethroids (TC) for the manufacture of pesticides and insect repellent.
  • All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. International companies have been leading the R&D level in the past. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.
  • Just few manufacturers can produce intermediate. And these manufacturers which have complete industrial chain have certain advantages in the cost of raw materials.
  • The worldwide market for Synthetic Pyrethroids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 2230 million US$ in 2024, from 1690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Synthetic Pyrethroids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Alphamethrin
  • Cypermethrin
  • Deltamethrin
  • Permethrin
  • Transfluthrin
  • Lambda Cyhalothrin
  • Bifenthrin
  • Other

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Agriculture
  • Public Health
  • Animal Health

    Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Synthetic Pyrethroids market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Synthetic Pyrethroids Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Synthetic Pyrethroids, with sales, revenue, and price of Synthetic Pyrethroids, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Synthetic Pyrethroids, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Synthetic Pyrethroids market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Synthetic Pyrethroids sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Synthetic Pyrethroids report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Synthetic Pyrethroids market players.

