Tackifiers Market Status 2019 | New Report with Key Companies, Benefit Strategies, Growth Factors By 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Tackifiers

The report shows positive growth in “Tackifiers Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Tackifiers industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Tackifiers Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Tackifiers are low-molecular weight compounds (oligomers) that are added to adhesive formulations to improve tack and peel adhesion. Their glass transition temperature (Tg) is typically higher than that of the base polymer but their molecular weight is much lower. The tackifiers dissolve in the polymer matrix and break up their structure and thereby enhance the mobility and tack of the base polymer. They also provide functionality that promotes specific adhesion, bridging and reduces molecular cohesion, which in turn, lowers the melt viscosity and softening point of the polymer system.

Some top manufacturers in Tackifiers Market: –

  • Exxonmobil
  • Eastman
  • Kolon Industries
  • Cray Valley
  • Guangdong Komo and many more

    Scope of the Tackifiers Report:

  • Tackifiers are a unique class of materials that are commonly used in certain adhesive formulations. They normally have low molecular weights and are resinous, but they have glass transition temperatures and softening temperatures that are often significantly above room temperature. It is this combination of the properties that make these materials useful for imparting tack and desirable viscoelastic properties in the formulation of pressure sensitive adhesives. Tackifiers are a principal component used to vary and refine both performance and processing properties of the adhesive.
  • Global sales of tackifiers are 1119.2 K MT in 2017, increased from 884.7 K MT in 2013. The largest consumption region is Asia-Pacific, consumed 518.3 K MT in 2017. The second consumer is North America, owned 28.87% consumption share in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Tackifiers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 4760 million US$ in 2024, from 3230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.
  • This report focuses on the Tackifiers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Hydrocarbon Resins
  • Rosin Esters
  • Terpene Resins

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Hot Melt Adhesive
  • Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
  • Paint & Coating
  • Rubber
  • Other

    Tackifiers Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Tackifiers market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Tackifiers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Tackifiers, with sales, revenue, and price of Tackifiers, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Tackifiers, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Tackifiers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tackifiers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Tackifiers report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Tackifiers market players.

