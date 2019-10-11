Tackifiers Market Status 2019 | New Report with Key Companies, Benefit Strategies, Growth Factors By 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Tackifiers Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Tackifiers industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Tackifiers Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13761664

Tackifiers are low-molecular weight compounds (oligomers) that are added to adhesive formulations to improve tack and peel adhesion. Their glass transition temperature (Tg) is typically higher than that of the base polymer but their molecular weight is much lower. The tackifiers dissolve in the polymer matrix and break up their structure and thereby enhance the mobility and tack of the base polymer. They also provide functionality that promotes specific adhesion, bridging and reduces molecular cohesion, which in turn, lowers the melt viscosity and softening point of the polymer system.

Some top manufacturers in Tackifiers Market: –

Exxonmobil

Eastman

Kolon Industries

Cray Valley

Guangdong Komo and many more Scope of the Tackifiers Report:

Tackifiers are a unique class of materials that are commonly used in certain adhesive formulations. They normally have low molecular weights and are resinous, but they have glass transition temperatures and softening temperatures that are often significantly above room temperature. It is this combination of the properties that make these materials useful for imparting tack and desirable viscoelastic properties in the formulation of pressure sensitive adhesives. Tackifiers are a principal component used to vary and refine both performance and processing properties of the adhesive.

Global sales of tackifiers are 1119.2 K MT in 2017, increased from 884.7 K MT in 2013. The largest consumption region is Asia-Pacific, consumed 518.3 K MT in 2017. The second consumer is North America, owned 28.87% consumption share in 2017.

The worldwide market for Tackifiers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 4760 million US$ in 2024, from 3230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

This report focuses on the Tackifiers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hydrocarbon Resins

Rosin Esters

Terpene Resins Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hot Melt Adhesive

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Paint & Coating

Rubber