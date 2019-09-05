Tahini Market 2019 Analysis and in-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts and Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Analysis

“Tahini Market” Report studies the entire world market dimensions of Tahini in crucial regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Mideast & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tahini in these regions. The various contributors concerned inside the purchase price series of Tahini embrace manufacturers, providers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The vital makers inside the Tahini embody.
Short Details of Tahini Market Report – Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes.
Global Tahini market competition by top manufacturers
- Haitoglou Bros
- Prince Tahini
- Al Wadi Al Akhdar
- Dipasa
- A.O. Ghandour & Sons
- Sesajal
- Mounir Bissat
- Sunshine International Foods
- Arrowhead Mills
- Joyva
Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds. There are two major type of tahini based on the raw material: hulled tahini and unhulled tahini. Tahini is usually used as a basic ingredient in the recipes of Paste & Spreads, Halva & Other Sweets and Sauces & Dips.
Owing to the high dependency of raw material, the production and price of tahini are easily effected by the sesame seeds production. United States sesame production is little and it mainly depends on importing from other countries.
Haitoglou Bros, Prince Tahini, Al Wadi Al Akhdar, Dipasa, A.O. Ghandour & Sons, Sesajal, Mounir Bissat, Sunshine International Foods, Arrowhead Mills and Joyva are major market participants in United States. However, they did not occupy a large share of the United Sates market because there are too many tahini manufacturers around the world.
The worldwide market for Tahini is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Tahini in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Tahini Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Hulled Tahini
1.2.2 Unhulled Tahini
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Paste & Spreads
1.3.2 Halva & Other Sweets
1.3.3 Sauces & Dips
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
