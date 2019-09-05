Tahini Market 2019 Analysis and in-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts and Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Analysis

“Tahini Market” Report studies the entire world market dimensions of Tahini in crucial regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Mideast & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tahini in these regions. The various contributors concerned inside the purchase price series of Tahini embrace manufacturers, providers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The vital makers inside the Tahini embody.

Short Details of Tahini Market Report – Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes.

Global Tahini market competition by top manufacturers

Haitoglou Bros

Prince Tahini

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

Dipasa

A.O. Ghandour & Sons

Sesajal

Mounir Bissat

Sunshine International Foods

Arrowhead Mills

Joyva

Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds. There are two major type of tahini based on the raw material: hulled tahini and unhulled tahini. Tahini is usually used as a basic ingredient in the recipes of Paste & Spreads, Halva & Other Sweets and Sauces & Dips.

Owing to the high dependency of raw material, the production and price of tahini are easily effected by the sesame seeds production. United States sesame production is little and it mainly depends on importing from other countries.

Haitoglou Bros, Prince Tahini, Al Wadi Al Akhdar, Dipasa, A.O. Ghandour & Sons, Sesajal, Mounir Bissat, Sunshine International Foods, Arrowhead Mills and Joyva are major market participants in United States. However, they did not occupy a large share of the United Sates market because there are too many tahini manufacturers around the world.

The worldwide market for Tahini is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Tahini in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Hulled Tahini

Unhulled Tahini By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Paste & Spreads

Halva & Other Sweets

Sauces & Dips