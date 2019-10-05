Tank Container Market 2019 |Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2024 | Latest Research Report by Market Reports World

Tank Container Market Report explicitly provides data regarding mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and each one the other vital activities occurred inside the marketplace through current and past couple of decades.
Short Details of Tank Container Market Report – A tank container or tanktainer is an intermodal container for the transport of liquids, gases and powders as bulk cargo.
Global Tank Container market competition by top manufacturers
- Welfit Oddy
- UBH International
- Suretank
- Nantong CIMC
- SINGAMAS (CN)
- Nttank
- CXIC Group
- MCC TianGong (Tianjin)
- Yucai Dongte
Tank Containers production process has developed for half a century. Technologically its very mature. Chinese cheap labor and high automation level makes it very competitive in global market. Many other region producers such as UK have moved their factory to South Africa and East Asia.
The product quality of Tank Container industry in recent years is rising with the continuous development of production scale. At the same time, Technology of materials has already appeared. Certainly its more expensive and durable. the trends of Tank Container are functional, safe, convient and cost-effective.
The worldwide market for Tank Container is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 2510 million US$ in 2024, from 1490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Tank Container in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
- Reefer/Heated tank container
- Super – insulted tank container
- Swap body tank container
- Common tank container
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
- Chemical Industry
- Food and Berage Industry
- Energy Industry
