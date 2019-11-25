TCPP Flame Retardant Industry by Market Size, Product Category, Application and Specification 2019-2024

About of TCPP Flame Retardant:

Flame retardants are compounds added to manufactured materials, such as plastics and textiles, and surface finishes and coatings that inhibit, suppress, or delay the production of flames to prevent the spread of fire. They may be mixed with the base material (additive flame retardants) or chemically bonded to it (reactive flame retardants). Mineral flame retardants are typically additive while organo halogen and organophosphorus compounds can be either reactive or additive.TCPP is an additive flame retardant, i.e. it is physically combined with the material being treated rather than chemically combined. The amount of flame retardant used in any given application depends on a number of factors such as the flame retardancy required for a given product, the effectiveness of the flame retardant and synergist within a given polymer system, the physical characteristics of the end product (e.g. colour, density, stability, etc.) and the use to which the end product will be put.TCPP, the chemical name is tris (2-chloroisopropyl) phosphate, is low cost chlorine and phosphorous based flame retardant. It has the best hydrolysis stability among currently available halogenated organic phosphates. Cannot dissolve in water, dissolve in most organic solvent, and have good compatibility with resins. TCPP flame retardant soluble in alcohols, benzene, esters and carbon tetrachloride. insoluble in water and aliphatic hydrocarbon. It has low toxicity, non-corrosive, moisture-proof and anti-static.

Major Classification:

Endothermic Degradation

Dilution of Gas Phase

Gas Phase Radical Quenching

Thermal Shielding Major Applications:

Polyurethane Foam

Engineering Plastic

Polyurethane Foam

Engineering Plastic

Other

There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in TCPP Flame Retardant market will become more intense.

