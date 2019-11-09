 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Technical Enzymes Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 9, 2019

Technical Enzymes

Global “Technical Enzymes Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Technical Enzymes in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Technical Enzymes Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Novozymes
  • DuPont
  • BASF
  • Associated British Foods
  • DSM
  • VTR Bio-Tech
  • Advanced Enzyme Technologies
  • SunHY
  • MAPS Enzyme

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Technical Enzymes industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Technical Enzymes Market Types:

  • Amylases
  • Cellulases
  • Proteases
  • Lipases
  • Other

    Technical Enzymes Market Applications:

  • Detergents
  • Bioethanol
  • Paper & Pulp
  • Textile & Leather
  • Other

    Finally, the Technical Enzymes market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Technical Enzymes market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global average price of Technical Enzymes is in the increasing trend, from 4618 USD/MT in 2013 to 4893 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Technical Enzymes includes Amylases, Cellulases, Proteases, Lipases and other, and the sales proportion of Amylases in 2017 is about 37.8%, the sales proportion of Cellulases in 2017 is about 24.3%.
  • Technical enzymes are typically used as bulk enzymes in textile, pulp and paper industries, organic synthesis and biofuels industry. The most proportion of Technical Enzymes is used Detergents, and the proportion in 2017 is about 34.1%.
  • Europe is the largest supplier of Technical Enzymes, with production market share nearly 38.7% in 2017.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37.2% in 2017. Following North America, Europe are also very important market with the consumption market share of 27%. China is also an important consumption area.
  • The worldwide market for Technical Enzymes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 2490 million US$ in 2024, from 2090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Technical Enzymes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 124

    1 Technical Enzymes Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Technical Enzymes by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Technical Enzymes Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Technical Enzymes Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Technical Enzymes Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Technical Enzymes Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Technical Enzymes Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Technical Enzymes Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Technical Enzymes Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Technical Enzymes Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

