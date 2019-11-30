 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Technical Textiles Market – Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 30, 2019

Technical Textiles

Global “Technical Textiles Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Technical Textiles Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Technical Textiles:

A technical textile is a textile product manufactured for non-aesthetic purposes, where function is the primary criterion. Technical textiles include textiles for automotive applications, medical textiles (e.g., implants), geotextiles (reinforcement of embankments), agrotextiles (textiles for crop protection), and protective clothing (e.g., heat and radiation protection for fire fighter clothing, molten metal protection for welders, stab protection and bulletproof vests, and spacesuits).

Technical Textiles Market Manufactures: 

  • DuPont
  • Beaulieu Technical Textiles
  • Ahlstrom
  • Techtex
  • Freudenberg
  • Honeywell
  • Johns Manville
  • 3M
  • Global-safety-textiles
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • TWE-Group
  • Alexium International
  • JM-Textile
  • Huntsman
  • Asahi Kasei Fibers
  • Protan
  • Milliken
  • Invista
  • Arville
  • Polymer Group
  • A&E
  • Borgers
  • Don & Low
  • P&G
  • DELFINGENÂ 
  • IBENA
  • Dow Corning
  • Lenzing
  • Tech-Tex
  • Schoeller-textiles

  • Major Classification:

  • Agrotech
  • Buildtech
  • Clothtech
  • Geotech
  • Hometech
  • Indutech
  • Medtech
  • Mobiltech
  • Oekotech

    Major Applications:

  • Agriculture
  • Auto industry
  • Electronic Industry
  • Aerospace
  • Medical Industry
  • Achitechive
  • Other

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • First, over the past couple of years, the demand for technical textiles has been increasing significantly owing to their superior functionality and physical properties and greater research and development. While the technical textiles industry has matured in many respects, the sector continues to grow, spurred on by a myriad of macro-drivers, such as growing populations in developing countries, maturing populations in developed economies, increasing urbanization, higher spending on road and rail infrastructure, increasing air travel in the Middle and Far East, and higher demands for environmental protection.
  • Second, the technical textiles industry is rather separated: there are thousands of manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from United States and western European. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like DuPont and 3M, both have perfect products. Germany is widely regarded as Europeâs market leader in technical textiles â around 50%, possibly even more, of the countryâs textile output is in such products. In China, the manufactures focus in Zhejiang, Shandong and Henan province, with nonwoven as the main product.
  • Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market, which is most commonly to see in Europe. BTT has production bases in Belgium and Asia, Ahlstrom ha production bases separated in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Also, many international companies choose to set up factories in China too, such as Kimberly-Clark and P&G.
  • Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Technology always plays the most important role in market performance of technical textiles. The innovation of new technology generates great fortune for giant companies like DuPont and 3M. Nowadays, many traditional textile manufacturers are considering structural change on the part of producers of traditional textiles to become highly technical and specialist manufacturers of high-quality textile products.
  • Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high, because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments. Regionally, United States and Europe are the main exporter of technical textiles, China has been in improvement of its performance in this field, but most of its high end products or fiber has to be imported from developed areas.
  • Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. PGI expanded its market share through the purchasement of Tesalca-Texnovo. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areasâ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of technical textiles will increase.
  • Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Technical Textiles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Technical Textiles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Technical Textiles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Technical Textiles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Technical Textiles in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Technical Textiles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Technical Textiles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Technical Textiles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Technical Textiles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

    TOC of Global Technical Textiles Market

    1 Technical Textiles Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Technical Textiles by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Technical Textiles Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Technical Textiles Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Technical Textiles Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Technical Textiles Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Technical Textiles Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Technical Textiles Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Technical Textiles Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Technical Textiles Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

