Technical Textiles Market Trends & Forecast by 2024- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application

By Joann Wilson on October 28, 2019

Technical

Global “Technical Textiles Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Technical Textiles including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Technical Textiles investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Technical Textiles:

A technical textile is a textile product manufactured for non-aesthetic purposes, where function is the primary criterion. Technical textiles include textiles for automotive applications, medical textiles (e.g., implants), geotextiles (reinforcement of embankments), agrotextiles (textiles for crop protection), and protective clothing (e.g., heat and radiation protection for fire fighter clothing, molten metal protection for welders, stab protection and bulletproof vests, and spacesuits).

Technical Textiles Market Key Players:

  • DuPont
  • Beaulieu Technical Textiles
  • Ahlstrom
  • Techtex
  • Freudenberg
  • Honeywell
  • Johns Manville
  • 3M
  • Global-safety-textiles
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • TWE-Group
  • Alexium International
  • JM-Textile
  • Huntsman
  • Asahi Kasei Fibers
  • Protan
  • Milliken
  • Invista
  • Arville
  • Polymer Group
  • A&E
  • Borgers
  • Don & Low
  • P&G
  • DELFINGEN 
  • IBENA
  • Dow Corning
  • Lenzing
  • Tech-Tex
  • Schoeller-textiles

  • Technical Textiles market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Technical Textiles has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Technical Textiles Market Types:

  • Agrotech
  • Buildtech
  • Clothtech
  • Geotech
  • Hometech
  • Indutech
  • Medtech
  • Mobiltech
  • Oekotech

    Technical Textiles Market Applications:

  • Agriculture
  • Auto industry
  • Electronic Industry
  • Aerospace
  • Medical Industry
  • Achitechive
  • Other

    Scope of the Report:

  • First, over the past couple of years, the demand for technical textiles has been increasing significantly owing to their superior functionality and physical properties and greater research and development. While the technical textiles industry has matured in many respects, the sector continues to grow, spurred on by a myriad of macro-drivers, such as growing populations in developing countries, maturing populations in developed economies, increasing urbanization, higher spending on road and rail infrastructure, increasing air travel in the Middle and Far East, and higher demands for environmental protection.
  • Second, the technical textiles industry is rather separated: there are thousands of manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from United States and western European. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like DuPont and 3M, both have perfect products. Germany is widely regarded as Europes market leader in technical textiles  around 50%, possibly even more, of the countrys textile output is in such products. In China, the manufactures focus in Zhejiang, Shandong and Henan province, with nonwoven as the main product.
  • Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market, which is most commonly to see in Europe. BTT has production bases in Belgium and Asia, Ahlstrom ha production bases separated in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Also, many international companies choose to set up factories in China too, such as Kimberly-Clark and P&G.
  • Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Technology always plays the most important role in market performance of technical textiles. The innovation of new technology generates great fortune for giant companies like DuPont and 3M. Nowadays, many traditional textile manufacturers are considering structural change on the part of producers of traditional textiles to become highly technical and specialist manufacturers of high-quality textile products.
  • Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high, because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments. Regionally, United States and Europe are the main exporter of technical textiles, China has been in improvement of its performance in this field, but most of its high end products or fiber has to be imported from developed areas.
  • Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. PGI expanded its market share through the purchasement of Tesalca-Texnovo. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of technical textiles will increase.
  • Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Technical Textiles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Technical Textiles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Technical Textiles market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Technical Textiles production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Technical Textiles market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Technical Textiles market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Technical Textiles market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Technical Textiles market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Technical Textiles Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Technical Textiles market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Technical Textiles market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Technical Textiles Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Technical Textiles industry.

    Number of Pages: 136

    1 Technical Textiles Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Technical Textiles by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Technical Textiles Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Technical Textiles Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Technical Textiles Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Technical Textiles Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Technical Textiles Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Technical Textiles Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Technical Textiles Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Technical Textiles Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

